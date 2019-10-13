BETTY JO GETHING, joined her Heavenly Father on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born June 11, 1930 in Louisville, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Ada Gladys (Lile) Long. She married John "Jack" Gething on March 27, 1949. She was a homemaker and worked for Lincoln Life, and was a sales clerk for Sears for 10 1/2 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband of 70 years, John " Jack" Gething; children, Debra (Steve) Borns, Cindy (Terry) Bock, Bill (Cathy) Gething, Becky (Jerry) Owen; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grand-grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior to the service. Pastor Tim Dilley officiating. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Entombment at Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019