BETTY JOAN BURTON, 80, of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of Sturgis, Mich., passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home in Minneapolis, Minn. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Anna C. Rieth and Patrick L. Bruch; and grandsons; Patrick C., John A., and Christopher L. Bruch, all of Minneapolis; she is also survived by a sister, Patricia L. (Dale) Naugle of Fort Wayne; a brother, Richard L. Burton, of rural Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Eric A. Rieth; and by her parents. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, with calling two hours prior from noon to 2 p.m. Private graveside service in the Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials may be made to National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. Online condolences at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 26, 2019