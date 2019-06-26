BETTY JOAN BURTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY JOAN BURTON.
Service Information
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN
46723
(260)-693-2907
Obituary
Send Flowers

BETTY JOAN BURTON, 80, of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of Sturgis, Mich., passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home in Minneapolis, Minn. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Anna C. Rieth and Patrick L. Bruch; and grandsons; Patrick C., John A., and Christopher L. Bruch, all of Minneapolis; she is also survived by a sister, Patricia L. (Dale) Naugle of Fort Wayne; a brother, Richard L. Burton, of rural Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Eric A. Rieth; and by her parents. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, with calling two hours prior from noon to 2 p.m. Private graveside service in the Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials may be made to National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. Online condolences at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.