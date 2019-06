BETTY JOAN BURTON, 80, of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of Sturgis, Mich., passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home in Minneapolis, Minn. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Anna C. Rieth and Patrick L. Bruch; and grandsons; Patrick C., John A., and Christopher L. Bruch, all of Minneapolis; she is also survived by a sister, Patricia L. (Dale) Naugle of Fort Wayne; a brother, Richard L. Burton, of rural Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Eric A. Rieth; and by her parents. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, with calling two hours prior from noon to 2 p.m. Private graveside service in the Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials may be made to National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. Online condolences at www.sheetsandchilds.com