Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY JOAN HELSER. View Sign

BETTY JOAN HELSER, 93, of Avilla, Ind., passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born Sept. 10, 1925, she was the daughter of William J. and Ester A. (Shaner) Batten berg. She married Kenneth DeVon Helser on May 14, 1959. A loving person, Betty was always smiling and had a passion to care for others. Her joy for life continued to shine throughout the progression of her Alzheimer's. She was a very loving mother that enjoyed spending time with her family. Betty began working for the U.S. Postal Service, Fort Wayne branch in 1967, retiring in 1985. Surviving family members include two sons and one daughter, Steve (Polly) Helser of Fort Wayne, Kip (Dawn) Helser of Overland Park, Kan., and Dawn (Terry) White of Kendallville, Ind.; 13 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; brother, Chalmers Battenberg; and sisters, Ruth Keith and Hazel McNeal. Funeral service is 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the American . To sign the online guestbook, please visit



BETTY JOAN HELSER, 93, of Avilla, Ind., passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born Sept. 10, 1925, she was the daughter of William J. and Ester A. (Shaner) Batten berg. She married Kenneth DeVon Helser on May 14, 1959. A loving person, Betty was always smiling and had a passion to care for others. Her joy for life continued to shine throughout the progression of her Alzheimer's. She was a very loving mother that enjoyed spending time with her family. Betty began working for the U.S. Postal Service, Fort Wayne branch in 1967, retiring in 1985. Surviving family members include two sons and one daughter, Steve (Polly) Helser of Fort Wayne, Kip (Dawn) Helser of Overland Park, Kan., and Dawn (Terry) White of Kendallville, Ind.; 13 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; brother, Chalmers Battenberg; and sisters, Ruth Keith and Hazel McNeal. Funeral service is 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the American . To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com Funeral Home Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home

6131 St Joe Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46835

(260) 485-8500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close