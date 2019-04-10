BETTY JOAN HELSER, 93, of Avilla, Ind., passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born Sept. 10, 1925, she was the daughter of William J. and Ester A. (Shaner) Batten berg. She married Kenneth DeVon Helser on May 14, 1959. A loving person, Betty was always smiling and had a passion to care for others. Her joy for life continued to shine throughout the progression of her Alzheimer's. She was a very loving mother that enjoyed spending time with her family. Betty began working for the U.S. Postal Service, Fort Wayne branch in 1967, retiring in 1985. Surviving family members include two sons and one daughter, Steve (Polly) Helser of Fort Wayne, Kip (Dawn) Helser of Overland Park, Kan., and Dawn (Terry) White of Kendallville, Ind.; 13 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; brother, Chalmers Battenberg; and sisters, Ruth Keith and Hazel McNeal. Funeral service is 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the American . To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2019