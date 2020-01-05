BETTY JUNE FELTS, 91, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Lantana, Fla. Born June 19, 1928, in Fort Wayne. She was a former member of Wallen United Methodist Church. She worked for General Electric and North American Van Lines. Betty moved to Boca Raton, Fla., in 1971. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Felts (Mark) Akus of Lantana, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estel William and Naomi Ruth (Ottinger) Easterday; brother, E. William Easterday; and former husband, Richard Paul Felts. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Don Zlaty officiating. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020