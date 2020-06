BETTY JUNE HARRIS, 95, of Churubusco, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home. She is survived by sons, Jerry Harris and Rolla Harris; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Harris; daughter, Mary Ann Harris; and sister, Mary Fishbaugh. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lindenwood Cemetery. Calling is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Memorials to Parkview Hospice or Wythougan Valley Preservation for Jacoby Church. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com