BETTY JUNE HARRIS, 95, of Churubusco, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home. She is survived by sons, Jerry Harris and Rolla Harris; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Harris; daughter, Mary Ann Harris; and sister, Mary Fishbaugh. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lindenwood Cemetery. Calling is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Memorials to Parkview Hospice or Wythougan Valley Preservation for Jacoby Church. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 11, 2020.