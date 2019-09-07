Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY JUNE HORMANN. View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory 247 W. Johnson Road LaPorte , IN 46350 (219)-362-3100 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Odd Fellows' Cemetery Chapel 1109 Hartzell Road New Haven , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BETTY JUNE HORMANN, 93, of New Carlisle, Ind., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Hamilton Grove, New Carlisle, Ind. Born Oct. 22, 1925 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Donald and Thelma (Smith) Clem. Betty was a former member of North Park Community Church, Fort Wayne. Betty had a heart as big as the sky, and it was filled with love for her husband of 70 years, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her family and friends. She made sure everyone knew how much they meant to her. She lived by her strong Christian faith and spread the gospel of Jesus whenever she could. She always seemed to know when her loved ones were hurting and would reach out to 'see how you were doing' whenever they needed it most. She rescued a multitude of cats and birds (mostly robins and all named 'Peeps') over her years, and for as long as her body let her, she fed squirrels, birds and any other animal that lived outside her windows. Her family will miss her dearly, but know that she was greeted in heaven by Vic, Jean and so many friends and family that preceded her and that she held dear to her heart. She is looking over all of the family from her seat in the clouds, surrounded by the animals she cared for, holding hands with Vic and shining her love upon all. On May 15, 1948, in New Haven, Ind., she married Victor Henry Hormann, who preceded her in death March 14, 2019. Surviving are her two daughters, Cindy (Ric) Kok and Julie (Steve) Getz; one brother, Robert (Joan) Clem; four grandchildren, Carissa Kniola, Kelly Morris, Tiffany Lawrence and Michael Farren; five great-grandchildren, Kailyn Morris, Nyima Kniola, Kai Kniola, Reigan Farren and Miles Farren; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Hively and Lydia Clem; and one brother-in-law, Robert (Beverly) Hormann. Also preceding her in death were her daughter, Carol Jean Smith; and three brothers, Donald Clem III, Victor Lynn Clem and Devon Clem. A funeral celebrating her life is 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Odd Fellows' Cemetery Chapel, 1109 Hartzell Road, New Haven (IN 46774). Pastor Heath Lisenby officiating. Burial will follow the service at the cemetery. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Woodburn Christian Children's Home, 24902 Notestine Rd., Woodburn (IN 46797) and/or to the Doris Day Animal League, P.O. Box 96084, Washington, DC, 20090-6084. To send condolences to the family visit

BETTY JUNE HORMANN, 93, of New Carlisle, Ind., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Hamilton Grove, New Carlisle, Ind. Born Oct. 22, 1925 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Donald and Thelma (Smith) Clem. Betty was a former member of North Park Community Church, Fort Wayne. Betty had a heart as big as the sky, and it was filled with love for her husband of 70 years, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her family and friends. She made sure everyone knew how much they meant to her. She lived by her strong Christian faith and spread the gospel of Jesus whenever she could. She always seemed to know when her loved ones were hurting and would reach out to 'see how you were doing' whenever they needed it most. She rescued a multitude of cats and birds (mostly robins and all named 'Peeps') over her years, and for as long as her body let her, she fed squirrels, birds and any other animal that lived outside her windows. Her family will miss her dearly, but know that she was greeted in heaven by Vic, Jean and so many friends and family that preceded her and that she held dear to her heart. She is looking over all of the family from her seat in the clouds, surrounded by the animals she cared for, holding hands with Vic and shining her love upon all. On May 15, 1948, in New Haven, Ind., she married Victor Henry Hormann, who preceded her in death March 14, 2019. Surviving are her two daughters, Cindy (Ric) Kok and Julie (Steve) Getz; one brother, Robert (Joan) Clem; four grandchildren, Carissa Kniola, Kelly Morris, Tiffany Lawrence and Michael Farren; five great-grandchildren, Kailyn Morris, Nyima Kniola, Kai Kniola, Reigan Farren and Miles Farren; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Hively and Lydia Clem; and one brother-in-law, Robert (Beverly) Hormann. Also preceding her in death were her daughter, Carol Jean Smith; and three brothers, Donald Clem III, Victor Lynn Clem and Devon Clem. A funeral celebrating her life is 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Odd Fellows' Cemetery Chapel, 1109 Hartzell Road, New Haven (IN 46774). Pastor Heath Lisenby officiating. Burial will follow the service at the cemetery. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Woodburn Christian Children's Home, 24902 Notestine Rd., Woodburn (IN 46797) and/or to the Doris Day Animal League, P.O. Box 96084, Washington, DC, 20090-6084. To send condolences to the family visit www.LakeviewFHC.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close