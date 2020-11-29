1/1
BETTY K. GRIMM
BETTY K. GRIMM, 87, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Fort Wayne. Born April 10, 2020, in Hardin County, Iowa, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Birdie Inks. She married the love of her life Merle R. Grimm in 1955 and they moved to Fort Wayne in 1968. Betty was a member of First Christian Church and attended Simpson United Methodist Church. She had volunteered for many years with Homebound Meals in Fort Wayne. Betty is survived by her sons, Steven E. Grimm of Columbia City, Ind., and Bruce D. (Dyan Armstrong) Grimm of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Spencer Grimm of Lafayette, Ind., and Grant (Casey) Grimm of Fort Wayne; and sister, Stella Clancy of Jewell, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband Merle Grimm, in 2016; brother, David Grimm; and daughter-in-law, Gwen Grimm. Private funeral service will be held at a later date. Entombment in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Homebound Meals. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
