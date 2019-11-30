BETTY KLOPFENSTEIN SLEN, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Born in Leo, Ind., in 1931, she was a daughter of the late Menno and Martha (Yoder) Klopfen stein. She attended Leo High School, class of 1949, and The Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1952. She worked at Parkview Memorial Hospital unil 1958. She married Mark Slen in 1957; he preceded her in death. Surviving are children, Erik Theodor, Peter Mark and Ann Elisabeth Slen; and grandchildren, Adam, Tristan, Mariah, Chloe, and Maggie Slen. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Warren and Clifford Klopfenstein; and sisters, Pauline Snyder and Kathryn Stebing. Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to G.S.U.M.C. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019