BETTY L. COONROD, 68, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Born Sept. 18, 1950, she was the daughter of Bill and Eunice Stoller. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Coonrod; son, Steven (Jennifer) Coonrod; daughter, Stacey (Jeff) Isenbarger; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 15, 2019