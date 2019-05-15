BETTY L. COONROD (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Obituary
BETTY L. COONROD, 68, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Born Sept. 18, 1950, she was the daughter of Bill and Eunice Stoller. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Coonrod; son, Steven (Jennifer) Coonrod; daughter, Stacey (Jeff) Isenbarger; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 15, 2019
