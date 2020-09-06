1/1
BETTY L. HEEMSOTH
1942 - 2020
BETTY L. HEEMSOTH, 78, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 14, 1942, in Arlington, Ohio, she was a daughter of Robert and Miriam Krout. She grew up the eldest of five and attended Arlington High School. In 1960, she moved to Fort Wayne to attend International Business College. She and her partner Stephen Horchem enjoyed the outdoors and spent weekends at their cabin on lake Papakeechie paddle boating, canoeing or kayaking. She retired from Phelps Dodge in 2016 and spent her retirement days being very active. She was an avid knitter and made beautiful sweaters, shawls and afghans for family and friends. She loved to garden and planted milkweed to attract monarch butterflies, allowing her to find and nurture their eggs into beautiful new butterflies. She enjoyed Silver Sneakers exercise classes at the Y.M.C.A. and volunteered at Knitted Knockers and St. John the Baptist Helping Hands, where she made many wonderful new friends. She is survived by her sons, Todd (Mary) Heemsoth of Elmhurst, Ill., and Blake Heemsoth of Bloomington, Ind.; grandchildren, Ava, Hale and Zane; siblings, Jim (Judy) Krout of Williamstown, Ohio, and Peggy Robidoux of Smithville, Mo.; her 11 nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Chase. She was preceded in death by her partner, Stephen; parents, Robert and Miriam; and sisters, Jean Wells and Pat Worstine. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Knitted Knockers at www.knittedknockers.org/donations. Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral & Cremation Services.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
