BETTY L. HOUSTON, 80, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home. As a native of Union City, Ohio, she moved to Fort Wayne in 1959. She attended Central High School and later completed her GED. She was previously employed by the Fort Wayne State Developmental Center for 12 years. In 2009, she retired from the VA Medical Center as a Respiratory Therapist Assistant after 30 years of dedicated service. Surviving are her children, Russell Willis, Richard Willis, Brenda Wills, Terry Smith, Tony Smith (Sarah Moore) and Jeffrey (Nanette) Smith; sisters, Joan (James) Perkins and Jeanette Black; sisters-in-law, Liz Houston, Mary Hawkins and Mellissa Staton; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Stella S. Newell; her husband of 52 years, John T. Houston; one brother, Jack Jones; three sisters, Phylis Thomas, Evelyn Sue Bennett, and Jean Enis; and daughter-in-law, Yvette Smith. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Good Hope Baptist Church, with visitation one hour before the service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2019