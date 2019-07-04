BETTY L. ROLAPE, 93, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Betty was born Nov. 21, 1925, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Katherine Kuhl and raised for the majority of her childhood years by her late Sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Ross Meyer. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed participating in Harvest House events with her friends. She married Thomas Rolape on May 12, 1956, and they had one child. During World War II Betty worked at International Harvester, then was a Comptroller for Sears for 10 years prior to marrying her beloved Tom. She then raised their child as a single mother after Tom's death in 1965 before returning to work in 1979 as a Bank Teller for Home Loan & Savings until her retirement in 1991. Surviving are her daughter, Denise Rolape Kline (Mark). She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Ross Meyer; and her parents. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. To send tribues online visit tommungovanfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 4, 2019