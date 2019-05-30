Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY L. (BUUCK) SALOMON. View Sign Service Information Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash 9503 Kenwood Rd. Cincinnati , OH 45242 (513)-791-7203 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM St. Michael Lutheran Church Ft. Wayne , IN View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Michael Lutheran Church 2131 Getz Road Ft. Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BETTY L. (nee BUUCK) SALOMON, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, the date of her 86th birthday. Betty was born in Fort Wayne, graduated in 1951 from Concordia Lutheran High School and attended Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Fort Wayne, graduated in 1954 and married Stanley in 1955. She retired in life as a Registered Nurse. She worked in a variety of settings: doctor's offices, private duty for patients in iron lungs, nursing homes, industrial nurse for an automobile plant, hospitals. She was an active volunteer in a number of organizations as well as the various churches she attended throughout her lifetime, including initiating a Tape Ministry and Prayer Chain. Most importantly, she was an involved and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church in Mason, Ohio. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Salomon; loving mother of William C. (Maureen Hickert M.D.) Salomon, Catherine M. (David) Walz and Laura I. (Thomas) Elliott; and grandmother of Meghan (Andrew) Amend, Eric Salomon, Andrew Salomon, Annelise Salomon, Elizabeth Walz, Michael Walz, Nicholas Elliott, Christina Elliott, and Ashley Elliott. She was also survived by her in-laws, David and Beverly Salomon and family. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her former congregation St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2131 Getz Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, in Fort Wayne. A memorial service at King of Kings in Mason will be held at a future date. Memorials to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 3621 Socialville Foster Road, Mason, OH 45040; or the Concordia Lutheran Educational Foundation - Stan and Betty Salomon Endowed Scholarship, 1601 St. Joe River Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Online guestbook at

