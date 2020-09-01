BETTY L. SCHUHLER, 83, of Hudson, Ind., died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler. Born July 12, 1937, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Edward Parker and Esther (Warner) McBride. She was a graduate of Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne. Betty owned and operated Schuhler's Camp Ground at Big Turkey Lake for 35 years, retiring in 2004. She loved to go bowling, fishing, the outdoors, cooking and was known to her grandchildren as "Magic Granny". Betty married Richard A. Schuhler on Feb. 23, 1957 in St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne and he passed away on Nov. 10, 2008. She is survived by three daughters, Michelle R. (Lee) Desmonds of Fort Wayne, Melanie K. (Gerald) Buchs of Hudson and Susan L. Schuhler of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Cassondra (Terry) Mize, Amber (Josh) Solomon, Matthew (Gabrielle) Schuhler, and Joshua (Serena) Buchs; and three great-grandchildren, Hazel Schuhler, Oliver Buchs and Leo Buchs. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Ind. Calling is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Wright Cemetery, Hudson. Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association
