BETTY L. SCHULZ, 92, of Leo, passed away on Saturday Oct. 24, 2020. Born in New Bremen, N.Y., she married Leon M. Schulz in 1954. She was a member of The Apostolic Christian Church. She is survived by her children, Timothy (Lori) Schulz and Holly (Gregg) Knott; grandsons, Ryan (Aimee) Penn, Zachary Schulz and Gaven Schulz; step grandson, Adam Knott; eight great- grandchildren; brother, Andrew (Maxine) Virkler; and a host of loving relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and 10 siblings. Private services will be held. Interment will be in the church cemetery in rural Bluffton, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints, 2125 Veterans Road, Morton, IL 61550. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.