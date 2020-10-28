1/
BETTY L. SCHULZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETTY L. SCHULZ, 92, of Leo, passed away on Saturday Oct. 24, 2020. Born in New Bremen, N.Y., she married Leon M. Schulz in 1954. She was a member of The Apostolic Christian Church. She is survived by her children, Timothy (Lori) Schulz and Holly (Gregg) Knott; grandsons, Ryan (Aimee) Penn, Zachary Schulz and Gaven Schulz; step grandson, Adam Knott; eight great- grandchildren; brother, Andrew (Maxine) Virkler; and a host of loving relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and 10 siblings. Private services will be held. Interment will be in the church cemetery in rural Bluffton, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints, 2125 Veterans Road, Morton, IL 61550. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved