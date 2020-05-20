BETTY L. SYLVESTER, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born Nov. 22, 1931, in Muncie, she was a daughter of the late Oatman Leotis and Dorothy Celestial (Pitten ger) Cline. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Fort Wayne. She is survived by her sons, Michael L. (Karena) Sylvester and David S. Sylvester, both of Fort Wayne; and two grandchildren, Kayla and Graydon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald G. Sylvester, in 1998. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Anderson. Memorial donations may be given to the Fort Wayne Humane Society. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 20, 2020.