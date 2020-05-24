BETTY L. THOMAS
BETTY L. THOMAS, 99, died Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. Betty lived in Fort Wayne from 1926 to 1995, working at Thomas & McNeal (the family business). Surviving are daughter, Bonnie Beerman of Augusta, Ga.; son, Jerry (Marilyn) Thomas; grandchildren, David (Pollianna) Beerman, Daniel Thomas, Jennifer (Iaio) Parker, Karen Weaver, Corina Billman, and Kira Davis; 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert E. Thomas. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Alliance Community Church, 5610 Lahmeyer Road. Preferred memorials to South East Hospice, 1203 George C. Wilson Drive, Augusta, GA 30909.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.
