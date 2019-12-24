BETTY L. WITTE, 89, of Decatur, Ind., Adams County, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, 9:12 a.m., at Adams Heritage, in Mon roeville, following a short illness. She was united in marriage to Edwin E. Witte; he preceded her in death on July 30, 1986. Surviving are her sons, Gene E. (Merrylu) Witte of Decatur, Ind., Jan A. Witte of Decatur, Ind. and Jeff M. (Tonda) Witte of Decatur, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Jo E. Witte of Decatur, Ind.; three grandchildren, one stepgranddaughter. eight great-grandchildren, and one step great-grandson. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jay E. Witte on Aug. 19, 2019; brother, Vernon Hockemeyer; and a sister in infancy. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 24, 2019