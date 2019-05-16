BETTY (ne‚ nOMINA) LANDOLFI, 88, a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, May 15 2019. She graduated Central High School in 1949 and Parkview School of Nursing in 1956. After working as an RN at Parkview for 25 years, she ran Betty's Antiques for the next 30. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Huepenbecker; children, Robert (Claudia) Landolfi, Michele (Marc) Carroll and Amy (Chris) Leeper; grandchildren, Sarah Landolfi-LaPorta (Kaley), Marissa Landolfi, Alexandra Carroll, and Brian Parrish; and step-grandchild, Claire (Evan) Plowgian. She loved to hear stories of her step-great-grandchildren, Jacob and Emily Plowgian. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday May 17, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 W. Berry St., with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Those preferring to make a donation, please consider the or The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 16, 2019