BETTY LOU (BAKLE) MEYERS, 92, Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born June 19, 1927, in Paulding, Ohio, she was a daughter of Leo and Ellen (Stasell) Bakle. Her family eventually moved to Whitley County, Ind., and Betty graduated from Jefferson Center High School in 1945. She married Don L. Meyers in 1946. During World War II, Betty worked at GE, Wolf & Dessauer, and graduated from the School of Practical Nursing in Fort Wayne at the age of 50. She enjoyed yard work, sewing, and riding her bike. Betty was a very active member and elder at Anthony Wayne First Church of God for 60 years. Her family will always remember her for her quiet strength and devout Christian faith. Betty is survived by her five children, Michael L. (Marilou) Meyers of Redding, Calif., Suzanne (Dave) Pletcher of Warsaw, Ind., Christine L. (Regis) Joerger of Brownsburg, Ind.,, Patrick C. Meyers of Pierceton, Ind., and Stephanie Meyers of Columbia City, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, Michele L. Stech, Angela E. Raymer, Matthew R. McClintick, Holly C. Christianson, McKinzie Nance, Kelley S. Kearney, Chad Creager, Joseph L. Meyers, Joshua P. Meyers, Ashley N. Anderson, and Benjamin K. Anderson; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Sr. Joan Bakle, School Sisters of Notre Dame. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. A private burial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne or Anthony Wayne First Church of God. Arrangements were entrusted to Neptune Society - Indianapolis, where condolences may be shared online at

