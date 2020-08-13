BETTY LOUISE MESSICK, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, 8:10 a.m., at Coving ton Commons in Fort Wayne. Born Friday, Aug. 12, 1921, in Vera Cruz, Ind. She married Morris Messick on Saturday, June 29, 1946. Betty was a 1939 graduate of Lancaster High School. She attended the Chapel in Fort Wayne. She was a homemaker and enjoyed doing crafts and going to hobby shows. She was a member of the Covington Coffee breakfast club that met at Bob Evans in Fort Wayne. Betty will be sadly missed by her sons, Gary (Charlotte) Messick of Roanoke Ind., Dean (Kathy) Messick of Fort Wayne; grandson, Benjamin Messick of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Susan Lupke of Logansport, Ind.; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Luginbill; mother, Mary (Girod) Luginbill; husband, Morris Messick; and sister, Harriet Sprunger. A service to celebrate her life is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at The Chapel in Fort Wayne, where family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton, Ind. Preferred memorials to The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road S, Fort Wayne, IN 46814. Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com