BETTY M. RINKER, 86, of Big Long Lake, Wolcottville, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, 3:56 a.m., at Parkview Noble Hospital in Ken dallville. Born April 3, 1933, in Dunkirk, she was the daughter of Cornelious and Leona (Herrin) Strahm. On Nov. 8, 1952, in Hartford City, she married Gwen O. "Rink" Rinker. Mrs. Rinker was a benefit calculator at Lincoln National Life Insurance in Fort Wayne, retiring in 1997 after 25 years. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Gwen O. "Rink" Rinker of Big Long Lake; a daughter, Cathy (Steve) Berlin of New Haven; a son, Tim (Jill) Rinker of Naperville, Ill.; two granddaughters, Christine (Brad) Springer and Jessica (Brian) Sherck; and four great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Micah, Addison, and Ezekiel. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Young Family Funeral Home, 222 South State St., Kendallville, with visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Preferred memorials are to Trinity Church United Methodist. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 9, 2019