BETTY MARQUARDT, 63, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her residence. Born March 21, 1956 in Allen County, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Arnold Gerardot and Anna (Clevenger) Gerardot. She was united in marriage to Ralph Marquardt at East Liberty in Monroeville. Betty worked at Kroger's (Georgetown). She found her joy in working and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Ralph Marquardt of Monroeville, Ind.,; son, Andrew (Felicia) Marquardt of Monroeville, Ind.; daughter, Amanda Marquardt of Monroeville, Ind.; step-son, Chris (Jennifer) Marquardt of Monroeville, Ind.; brother, Louis (Janet) Gerardot of Pretty Lake, Ind.; five grandchildren, Scarlett Marquardt, Noah Marquardt, Christine Marquardt, Autumn Marquardt, and Kathryn Marquardt. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Max Gerardot. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Harold Klinker officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook visit

www.zwickjahn.com Funeral Home Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home

111 South Water St

Monroeville , IN 46773

