BETTY MAST, 94, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Born on March 17, 1924 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late George and Mary Doehla. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, the National Honor Society, and the Daughters of Isabella. She worked at GE during World War II for over 60 hours a week. She was a loving Aunt who helped care for everybody, and was a caregiver and power of attorney for several people. She will be remembered for her servant's heart, high energy, and intelligence. Her favorite past time shared with family were the Christmas Eve celebrations that took place at her house every year for 70 years. Surviving are her numerous nieces and nephews, and all the lives she touched over the years. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Mast; siblings, Ruth Mast, Don Doehla, Dorris Reek; and nephews, George Mast, Brian Doehla, John Reek, Mark Reek, and Cliff Reek. A Mass of Christian burial is11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne (IN 46803) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels or Allen County Humane Society.



1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

