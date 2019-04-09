Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BETTY SANDERS, of Ogden, Utah, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Born July 13, 1930, she was a daughter of Owen R. and Fern Quinn Zumbrun. "She was a mother, grandmother, and friend, and was beloved by her family, friends, and neighbors." She grew up in Whitley County, Ind., and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1948. She married Lyman Sanders in 1950 (later divorced) and they raised three daughters, Debby, Cheryl, and Kim. She worked in upscale retail sales for 20 years, first at L.S. Ayres and then at Gantos. Betty took great pride in helping her customers gain confidence and look their best. Betty won multiple awards for her success in sales. Betty enjoyed golf, bridge, and ice cream by the pint. She was moved by blues and gospel music. She cherished her family. Betty savored the simple things, and loved to laugh. Her laugh could fill up a room. She will be deeply missed. Betty died peacefully in her home, in the presence of her daughter and son-in-law. She is survived by her daughter, Debby; son-in-law, Barry; two granddaughters, Joey (Greg) McNamee and Marina (Elenor) Gomberg; and three great-grandchildren, Cora and Franklin McNamee and Harvey Gomberg. Betty was preceded in death by two daughters, Cheryl and Kim; brother, Bob Zumbrun; and sisters, Lois Schrader, Jean Tenney and Annabel Hanna. Memorial service was 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at DeMoney - Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling one hour prior from noon to 1 p.m. To send her family online condolences, please visit



