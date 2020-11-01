BETTY V. ROSSELOT, 93, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 Born on Sept. 27, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of the late William Howard and Violet E (Young) Herman. She was a Paraprofessional for East Allen County Schools and retired in 1976, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Leo United Methodist Church, and The Order of the Eastern Star Leo Chapter. She was an avid reader, enjoyed basket weaving, and playing golf. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her daughters, Melodie (Terry) Cornelius, Sandra Carter; grandchildren, Susan (Chris) Fisher, Benjamin (Erica Skinner) Carter, Kristin (Chris) Pletcher, Abigail Carter; great-grandchildren, Denali Fisher, Rainer Fisher, Colton Pletcher and Olivia Pletcher. She was also preceded in death by her brother. William Herman and sister-in-law, Eleanor Herman. Graveside service at Leo Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Leo United Methodist Church. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Chapel, 1320 E. Dupont Road. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com