BETTY ZANE (GALLAGHER) WOODS, 93, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Liberty Village in Peoria, Ill. Born April 28, 1927, in LaGrange, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Karl and Zada (Benfield) Gallagher. During World War II she served as a singer with the USO. It was there that she met her husband, Joseph, who was a sergeant stationed near the USO station in Wilmington. She graduated from Greensboro High School in North Carolina in 1946, and immediately left for Indiana to meet Joseph's family. Betty married Joseph on Aug. 26, 1946, in Huntington, Ind., at SS Peter and Paul Church. They lived their entire married lives in Fort Wayne where they raised eight children. In addition to raising the children, Betty was very involved in the parishes of Precious Blood and St. Vincent's and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. She was a member of the choir, directed by her husband, as well as a member of the Rosary Society, PTA, and other parish organizations. Her singing career continued with the Fort Wayne Summer Symphony as she was called upon a few times as a guest soprano soloist. Her beautiful voice can be enjoyed on recordings of the St. Vincent de Paul parish choir, as well as on a few family recordings. In 1972, she accompanied her husband with the Central Catholic High School Band to the Olympic Games in Munich, Germany. A few years later, after her youngest child started school, Betty started a new career as a seamstress at JCPenney. Her specialty was making and altering wedding dresses. She worked for Penney's for over 30 years. Always challenging herself to grow, Betty wrote a book about her life entitled, "I Honestly Tried". Sadly, it was left unfinished and unpublished, but what she did write told the tale of a woman who had led an extraordinary life. Another book of memories by her children was compiled by her daughter, Anne. It told many stories of her children's beloved memories of Betty. After retiring, Betty cared for her beloved Joe until he passed on in 2012. After living alone for six years, Betty set out on a new adventure at the age of 91, moving to Peoria, Ill., to be closer to her youngest daughter, Anne. There she lived the final 17 months of her earthly life, enjoying visits from her children and grandchildren. She was quite popular at Liberty Village. The staff there loved her sense of humor and her kindness. Several were moved to tears the day she passed on. Betty's children have many loving memories of her. She loved to laugh and dance. She was a very resourceful person. She was a wonderful cook and baker. She was willing to help her children when they were in a jam. She could fix a soiled wedding dress in the nick of time. She taught them to paint by numbers. For some, that was just the beginning. She taught them how to do little jobs around the house, which would become big jobs as they grew up. Her green thumb was the envy of the neighborhood, and she was known for having an amazing vegetable garden. One thing about Betty that became increasingly apparent over the years was the sheer strength, courage, and resilience with which she lived her life. From her grandchildren's perspective, Grandma was an amazing encouragement and inspiration through the years. She taught her grandchildren how to be tough but not lose their smile. She encouraged them to travel the world and expand their horizons. They followed her advice and have had the most amazing journeys as a result. They will forever be grateful. Grandma was always very attentive and genuinely interested to hear what they were doing. She unfailingly supported them and said often how proud she was of them. Betty would spend endless late hours rocking and singing children and grandchildren to sleep. "Now we all can sing her to sleep. Sleep well, Betty. May God bless you forever." She is survived by her children, Milton (Audrey) Woods, Michael (Julie) Woods, Jeanne (Larry) Clark, Timothy (Jennifer) Woods, Mary Woods, Karla (Jim) Lamley, and Anne (Tim) Kennedy. She has 11 nieces and nephews, 23 grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Woods, in 2012; and son, Stephen Woods. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.