BEVERLY A. DUNFEE, 81, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ashton Creek Health & Rehab Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Vernon D. and Evelyn (Potts) Dove. She married LeRoy Dunfee and he preceded her in death on in 1991. Beverly worked as a manager for Sheller Glove and United Tech for 27 years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Surviving are her children, Debi L. Garcia and Marc (Ellen) Dunfee; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Candace Alberding. She was preceded in death by her second husband, Larry E. Miller; and brother, Vernon Dove Jr. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown, Ind. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.