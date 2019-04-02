Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY A. GIANT. View Sign

BEVERLY A. GIANT, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 22, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Jerome and Beatrice (Bodie) Schoeph. She graduated from Elmhurst High School. She worked as an accounting clerk at General Electric and L.S. Ayres before retiring from Macy's. She was a member at St. Therese Catholic Church and her ladies club. She enjoyed Coney Island hotdogs, traveling, and collecting Precious Moments. She loved spending time with her friends, family, and dog, Sammie. Surviving family include her daughters, Kathy (Dale) Freiburger and Kellie (Jim) Steel; sons, Kirk (Kris) and Kent (Wendy) Giant; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Steve Leffers. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, James L. Giant; daughter, Karen Leffers; and brother, Jack Schoeph. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 8 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Turnstone or Bishop Luers. Condolences may be left online at



Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals

