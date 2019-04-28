Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY A. STINE. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park 1140 Lake Ave Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

BEVERLY A. STINE, 86, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at home. Born in Columbia City, she was the only child of John and Oneida (Jamison) Nern and graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1950. Beverly was an accomplished artist, a talented dancer, and an active member of the Fort Wayne Artist Guild, the Alley Kats, and the Red Hat Society. She expressed her artistic talent as a layout artist at Wolf & Dessauer where she thoroughly enjoyed her job until they closed. Later in her life, as an avid antique and vintage clothing collector, she opened a shop on Broadway called The General Store. Beverly was a loving mother who exemplified grace, acceptance, and tolerance. She loved all living things, especially dogs and cats, and rescued many in her lifetime. Her beloved dog Ruby, her constant companion, passed away later the same day from a broken heart. She is survived by four daughters, Linda Cripe, Cathy Stine, Becky (Brad) Nelson, and Sandy Reed; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her former spouse, Lou B. Stine. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA or ACRES Land Trust. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 11400 Lake Ave.



