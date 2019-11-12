BEVERLY ANN BARKER, 88, of Ossian, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at home. Born Aug. 6, 1931, in Mandan, N.D., she was the daughter of the late Mattis and Gertrude Jonge ward. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. Beverly was a member of the International Church of God. She enjoyed drawing, painting, and singing in her church choir, as well as playing her organ. Beverly is survived by her children, Sydney R. (James) Bleicher of Pearblossom, Calif., Ralph R. (Chris) Barker of Fort Wayne, Keith M. (Renee) Barker of Fort Wayne, and Trudy A. (John) Young of Ossian; six grandchildren, and 17 great - grandchildren. Also preceding her in passing was her husband of 67 years, Robert LeRoy Barker. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian (IN 46777), with visitation two hours prior. Burial to follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Barker family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2019