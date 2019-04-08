Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY ANN CARTWRIGHT. View Sign

BEVERLY ANN CARTWRIGHT, 80, passed away into her savior's arms on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Born Feb. 26, 1939, she was a daughter of Glenn and Erma (Menshy) Trimble. She graduated from Leo High School in 1957. She married Tom Cartwright on June 16, 2012. He was an amazing husband who loved her dearly and cared for her in many unselfish ways. Bev drove school bus for Fort Wayne Community and East Allen Community Schools consecutively for 43 years. She waitressed at Pizza Hut for 25 years where she loved to keep in touch with people. She was a loving mother who gave sacrificially to take care of her family. She loved to work outside mowing the lawn, working in flowerbeds or even shoveling snow. She will be remembered for her integrity, perseverance, support and love for her family. She was her grandkids' biggest fan! She is survived by her husband, Tom; sisters, Lois Bonjour and Wilma (Don) Leichty; daughters, Cheryl (Max) Delagrange, Joni (Junior) Stailey; grandkids, Nate, Hannah, and Grant Stailey. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Zeimmer; and son, Kenneth Zeimmer. She was a member of Grabill Missionary Church. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Grabill Missionary Church, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. today, April 8, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home of Fort Wayne. Burial will be in The Scipio Cemetery. Preferred memorials to The Harlan Christian Youth Center.



