BEVERLY ANN NORMAN

Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Obituary
BEVERLY ANN NORMAN, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beverly loved to travel and had been to 49 of the 50 states as well as Australia. Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Edwin "Roger" Norman; sister, Barb (Ron) Adlington; son, Michael (Lori) Norman; daughter, Jennifer Michalski; grandchildren, Samantha and David; and nieces, Karin Ryan, Kristin (Alvin) Kutka, and Terrence (Sara) Adlington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Albina Michalec; and sister-in-law, June Ryan. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the . To view or sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 26, 2019
