1/1
BEVERLY ANN PAYNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BEVERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEVERLY ANN PAYNE, 82, of Fort Wayne, entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 26, 1938, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Evangeline (Zeller) Rump. Willis later married the late Edna (Wise) Rump in 1952, who was a loving mother, as well. Beverly was a 1956 graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School and received her R.N. from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. She graduated from College of St. Francis, Joliet, Ill., with a B.S in Health Arts in 1989. Beverly married Stanley on Nov. 21, 1959 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She enjoyed a long career working for Lutheran Hospital, Visiting Nurse Service, the Fort Wayne / Allen County Board of Health, and Allen County Non - Public School Association. Beverly was a faithful and active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church since 1966. She enjoyed entertaining family, friends, and Stan's business customers. She also enjoyed dancing (especially ballroom), traveling (Lake Michigan being her favorite), reading, gardening, and walking. Beverly is survived by her husband, Stanley Payne; she was a proud mother of Beth Igney of Fort Wayne and Deanna (Edward) Meyer of Beavercreek, Ohio; adoring grandmother of Jacob (Laura) Igney, Alexandra Meyer, Johnathon Meyer, and Meghann Meyer. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Greta (Payne) Hall; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she cherished and who cherish her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Rump; and son-in-law, Steven Igney. Service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. For the safety of the family, masks will be required. Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Lutheran Senior Care Ministries, in c/o Emmanuel Lutheran Church. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Calling hours
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Service
01:30 PM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved