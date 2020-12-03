BEVERLY ANN PAYNE, 82, of Fort Wayne, entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 26, 1938, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Evangeline (Zeller) Rump. Willis later married the late Edna (Wise) Rump in 1952, who was a loving mother, as well. Beverly was a 1956 graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School and received her R.N. from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. She graduated from College of St. Francis, Joliet, Ill., with a B.S in Health Arts in 1989. Beverly married Stanley on Nov. 21, 1959 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She enjoyed a long career working for Lutheran Hospital, Visiting Nurse Service, the Fort Wayne / Allen County Board of Health, and Allen County Non - Public School Association. Beverly was a faithful and active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church since 1966. She enjoyed entertaining family, friends, and Stan's business customers. She also enjoyed dancing (especially ballroom), traveling (Lake Michigan being her favorite), reading, gardening, and walking. Beverly is survived by her husband, Stanley Payne; she was a proud mother of Beth Igney of Fort Wayne and Deanna (Edward) Meyer of Beavercreek, Ohio; adoring grandmother of Jacob (Laura) Igney, Alexandra Meyer, Johnathon Meyer, and Meghann Meyer. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Greta (Payne) Hall; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she cherished and who cherish her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Rump; and son-in-law, Steven Igney. Service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. For the safety of the family, masks will be required. Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Lutheran Senior Care Ministries, in c/o Emmanuel Lutheran Church. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com