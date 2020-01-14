BEVERLY ANN SHAW, 86, passed Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter to the late John F. Keintz and Esther M. (Hollen beck) Shaw. She retired from G.E. after many years of service. She is survived by children, Mark (Stacey) Daniel (Beverly), John Shaw and Wendy (Robert) Voirol; sister, Sharon Harvey; and two generations of grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Shaw; son, Robert Jr.; and sister, Joan Altekruse. Private services were held for the family. She was laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 14, 2020