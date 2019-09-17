BEVERLY J. WELKER, 82, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late George J. and Edna M. (Butler) Bickel. She married Jerry L. Welker on May 9, 1964; he survives. Beverly was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She and Jerry would help count envelopes and helped with 45 funerals at St. Vincent. She was talented at crocheting, having crocheted many afghans, and one of the most prized possessions was a bed spread made out of doilies. Surviving are her son, Richard (Gwen) Welker; and one grandson, Greg Welker. Beverly was also preceded in death by sister, Joan Rita Weingartner. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 17, 2019