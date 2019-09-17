BEVERLY J. WELKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY J. WELKER.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1502 E. Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1502 E. Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BEVERLY J. WELKER, 82, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late George J. and Edna M. (Butler) Bickel. She married Jerry L. Welker on May 9, 1964; he survives. Beverly was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She and Jerry would help count envelopes and helped with 45 funerals at St. Vincent. She was talented at crocheting, having crocheted many afghans, and one of the most prized possessions was a bed spread made out of doilies. Surviving are her son, Richard (Gwen) Welker; and one grandson, Greg Welker. Beverly was also preceded in death by sister, Joan Rita Weingartner. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit, www.domccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details