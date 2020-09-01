1/1
BEVERLY JANE BRIDGE
BEVERLY JANE BRIDGE, 83, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at The Cedars, Leo. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Pearl (Jenkins) Sievers. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Woodburn. She was the owner and bookkeeper of Bridge Manufacturing, retiring in 2012. She and her husband were actively involved with Lutheran Marriage Encounter for many years. She was also an avid reader and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Melody (Dennis) Schlie of Spencerville, Tamara (Dean) Koontz of Fort Wayne, and Randy (Carolyn) Bridge and Mary Ann Unsicker, both of Woodburn; brother, Jim (Liz) Sievers of Hendersonville; sister-in-law, Janet Maybee of New Haven; 11 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Bridge, in 2015; and son-in-law, Todd Unsicker in 2014. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, 4412 Park St., Woodburn, with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Tim Edwards officiating. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Masks required. Burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Woodburn. Preferred memorial to the church or Woodburn Christian Children's Home. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 1, 2020.
