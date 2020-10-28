BEVERLY JANE TROUT, 81, of Florence, Ala., passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Born in Grant County, Ind., on Feb. 5, 1939, she was a daughter of Franklin and Lavelle Schweik hardt. She graduated from Van Buren, Ind., High School, earned her BS from Huntington College, and MA from University of Saint Francis, and a Gifted Education Endorsement from Ball State University. Her professional career included teaching elementary school at Lincoln and Horace Mann Schools in Huntington, Ind., and gifted education teacher and consultant for Huntington County Community School Corporation. Active participation in her church community was always important to Beverly. Through the years, she was a member of Dillman United Brethren in Indiana, Baptist Church in Warren, Ind., College Park United Brethren in Huntington, Ind., and, Presbyterian Church in Warsaw, Ind. In Alabama, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Florence. Her social activities included volunteering for seven years in the clothing department of the Help Center in Florence, Ala. She especially enjoyed traveling, shopping and music, but her first love was spending time with her family. Beverly leaves to mourn her passing her beloved husband, Robert Trout; children, Cynthia (Dean) Wray of Portsmouth, Ohio, Laura (Brian) Ramsey of Killen, Ala., and Charles (Pamela) Trout of Osceola, Ind.; grandchildren, Sarah (Adam) Betten of Vandalia, Ohio, Jessica (John) Bender of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Reagan Ramsey of Killen, Ala.; great-grandchildren, Chloe Betten, Lucas Betten, Maya Betten, Caleb Partin, and Liam Partin; and siblings, Betty (Melvin) Roush of Blackford County, Ind., and Richard (Linda) Schweikhardt of Van Buren, Ind. A celebration of Beverly's life is 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Myers Funeral Home, Huntington, Ind., with family receiving visitors one hour before the service. A memorial service will be held in Florence, Ala., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Help Center, 621 S. Court St., Florence, AL 35630, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org/memorial
. To leave condolences, visit sprywilliams.com