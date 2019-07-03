BEVERLY JEAN BENDER QUINN, 85, departed this life Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. "She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt." She was born Nov. 8, 1933, in Fort Wayne. Surviving are her children, Timothy, Thomas (Susan McCann), Terrence (Sarah Balschweid), Christine Quinn Brazel, and Susan Quinn; she was a proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, John (Dawn Seaton), Rebecca Brazel, Whitney, Jennifer Brazel, Thomas Jr. "TJ", Patrick (Crystal (Mitchell), Kathryn Brazel, Stephen, Kevin, Terrence Jr., and Anna Quinn; great-granchildren, Madison, Kylie, and Logan Quinn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Pearl (Weaver) Bender; and brothers, Daniel Jr., John, James and Ronald Bender; also her loving husband of 39 years, Edward J. Quinn. Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 750 Peachtree St., Herndon, (VA 20170). Interment will follow the mass at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, Va. Arrangements by Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, Va.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 3, 2019