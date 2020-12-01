BEVERLY JUNE GRIFFIN, 81, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. She worked many years in retail and retired from North American Van Lines. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and knitting. She was involved in the the Scottish Cultural Society and a member of Colony Heights Church of Christ. Born June 6, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John Campbell and Dorothy (Faerber) Pettibone. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Dawson; brothers, Scott Campbell and Craig Campbell; daughters, Suzanne Kern (Saul Montejano) and Michele Schlotterback (Andy Williams); and son, Vincent (Tammy) Griffin. She had four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary W. Griffin. Funeral service will be private. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials to Colony Heights Church of Christ, 4724 East Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816.



