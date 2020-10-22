1/1
BEVERLY JUNE (MYERS) JOHNSON
BEVERLY JUNE (MYERS) JOHNSON, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Born May 27, 1934, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Velma Myers. She was a graduate of Central High School and she worked at General Electric for 20 years. Beverly was known or her love of music and dancing. She enjoyed spending time with her "Lunch Bunch" girls, her family and traveling. She is survived by her six children, Eric Johnson of St. Petersburg, Fla., David (Terri) Johnson, Thomas (Debbie) Johnson and Lori Johnson (Jill Hunter), all of Fort Wayne, Brian (Amy) Johnson of Roanoke, and Christine (Steve) Wehri of Columbus Grove, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marlene Merkler of Fort Wayne. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert Donald Johnson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to Visiting Nurse.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 22, 2020.
