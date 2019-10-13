BEVERLY MILLER (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46815
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
4700 Vance Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
4700 Vance Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituary
BEVERLY MILLER, 76, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Born in Pontiac, Mich. on Nov. 30, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Garland Wells Sr. Beverly worked as a teacher for over 40 years and retired from Blackhawk Middle School. She was a member at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church where she was active in the choirs and musical programs. She is survived by her children, Jon Miller and Kim Miller; grandchildren, Krystal (Jia) Li, Kortney (Joshua) Pena, and Kory (Shelby) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Violet and Ezra Anderson; sisters, Beth and Bonnie; and sister-in-law, Phyllis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Miller. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Burial will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019
