BILL J. MARTIN, 72, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was the son of the late William and Olive Martin. Bill worked in the flooring industry in Fort Wayne prior to moving to Naples, Fla., retiring from Hadinger Flooring then moved to Sebring, Fla. Bill attended Indiana University and was an accomplished organist. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Bill was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and friend to all who knew him. Surviving are his wife, Marcia; children, Jeremy Martin and Jodee Banter; six grandchildren; and his furry friend, Garfield.Also preceding him in death is a grandson, Corey Lattimore. Mass of the Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Rd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. today, June 9, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 Wells St., Fort Wayne. Entombment will be at Highland Park Cemetery. www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 9, 2019