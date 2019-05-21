BILL L. HEY, 89, of Willshire, Ohio, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Surviving are his daughters, Sherry (Roy) Cotner of Fort Wayne and Cindy L. (Keith) Sharpe of Ohio City, Ohio; and son, Roderick (Joan) Hey of Celina, Ohio. Service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Decatur Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 21, 2019