BILLY D. HAND, 77, of Auburn, formerly of Huntertown, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Hand; sons, Steven (Mary) Hand, Bruce (Kara) Hand and Barry (Christy) Hand; daughter, Stacey (Doug) Cox; brothers, Carroll (Shirley) Hand, Larry (Joyce) Hand and Jesse (Jacque) Hand; sisters, DeMarise (Lynn) Martin, Barbara (Raymond) Deetz-Kissner, Shirley (Dave Fike) Hand-Gronski, and Marsha Myers; brother-in-law, Jerald Pruet; and 20 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by grandson, Ryan Hand; brothers-in-law, Larry Deetz and Richard Myers; and sister-in-law, Beverly Pruet. Private family service is Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Lifehouse Church, in Huntertown, with the service being Live Streamed at 11 a.m. Due to the "Stay at Home" order we request that the service be attended by the immediate family only. Burial will take place at Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown. The funeral procession will pass by the Wallen Baseball Complex. "If you wish to park near the route out of respect for Bill please stay in your vehicles." In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Lifehouse Church or the ALS Association of Greater Chicago. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 2, 2020