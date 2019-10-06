BILLY E. PAYNE, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital. Born Aug. 12, 1928 in Fort Wayne, Billy was the son of the late Melvin and Gladys (Ervin) Payne. He graduated from Central High School in 1946 and then served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Billy was a draftsman for Magnavox, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and American Legion Post 47. Surviving are his daughters, Cathy Chester, Amy (Andrew) Laurence, and Mary Payne; sons, Kevin Payne, and John Payne; grandchildren, Meghan (Patrick) Gengo, Joshua Chester, and Erika Payne; and sister, Nancy Wright. He was also preceded in death by wife, Geraldine; sister, Lois Keuneke; and son-in-law, Robert Chester. Funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019