BILLY "STEVEN" H. CHITTUM, 88, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence surrounded by loving family and friends. He was the founder of the Corner House Salon,Inc. Born March 17, 1932, in Peru, Ind., he was a son of C.R. and Stella Chittum. Bill graduated from Peru High School in 1950. He attended the John Herron Art Institute in Indianapolis for a short time before being drafted into the Army where he served in the Korean War. After the war he moved to Fort Wayne and attended the Warner Beauty College. In 1959, he established the Corner House Salon. He enjoyed his many clients throughout the years and often said that he never worked a day in his life! Surviving are his seven nieces and three nephews, Vicki Keller, Kathleen Wells, Sibil (Floyd) Deaton, Kim Weeks, Clay (Jan) Chittum, Nancy Hewes, Beth (Chris) Brown, Jan (Johnny) Bell, Brad Chittum, and Ceth Chittum; many great nieces and great nephews as well as many great-great nieces and great-great nephews who all loved their "Uncle Bill". Along with surviving family members he had special friends, Beverly Berg and Rik Haver who greatly enjoyed his company through the years as well as many other dear friends. He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister, Ted Chittum, Jack Chittum, Shirley (Jane) Chittum Wells, and Michael Chittum. A special thanks to Visiting Nurses, caregivers from Home Is Where The Heart Is, Starla Eminger and Donna Wible for their thoughtful care. A celebration of life is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Corner House Salon & Spa, 705 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. A private family graveside service will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Peru, Ind., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations may be made to the Art Department at St. Francis, Visiting Nurses Hospice Foundation, and the Peru Circus Hall of Fame, Peru, Ind.