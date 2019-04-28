BILLY J. PLEMONS

Obituary
BILLY J. PLEMONS, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fair mount, Ind., he was a son of the late John and Ida Leona Plemons. Billy worked for both Fort Wayne Community Schools and Fort Wayne Air Service. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After serving in the Marines, he was a member of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs. Billy was also a member of ABATE of Indiana and American Legion Post 241. He is survived by his wife, Eleen Plemons of Fort Wayne; and his son, Billy (Brandi Hart) Plemons Jr. Billy was also preceded in death by his five siblings. Service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 5 p.m. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the online obituary visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019
