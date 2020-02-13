BILLY W. GAUNT

BILLY W. GAUNT, 90, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence. His death was unexpected. He married Betty C. Young on March 11, 1951, in Pleasant Mills, and she preceded him in death on March 30, 2001. Surviving are his daughters, Diane (Art) Crozier of Decatur and Linda (Dr. Ron) Hammond of Decatur; brothers, Tom Guant of Decatur and Roger (Beverly) Guant of Decatur; sister, Mary Lou Gribler of Decatur; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur, with calling two hours prior beginning at noon. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 13, 2020
