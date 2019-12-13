BILLY WAYNE FLESHER, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Hospice Home. He was born May 10, a son of the late Floyd W. and Margaret M. (Carbaugh) Flesher. He enjoyed spending time with his roommate and the amazing staff who took care of him on a day to day basis. Billy loved going to "work" at AWRC Industries Workshop and the fellowship of a meal on Wednesday's at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Surviving are his two brothers, Jim (Mindy) Flesher and John (Donna) Flesher; one nephew; three nieces; three great-nephews; and one great-niece. Celebration of Life is 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at C. M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. until the service time. For a more complete obituary and to sign the online guest book go to www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 13, 2019